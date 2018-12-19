Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police reports said 75 year old James Mason, of Princeton, Kentucky, was last seen around 2:30 at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah.

Mr. Mason is a white male, 5’6” tall weighing 140 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black coat, suspenders and glasses.

Police say he may be driving a 2012 red Nissan Versa, bearing a license plate of KY554TKP.

The missing persons report did indicate that Mr. Mason is a diabetic.

Anyone who may come into contact with Mr. Mason, or sees the vehicle described, is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

