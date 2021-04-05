Public reception for Skyhawk men’s basketball head coach Ryan Ridder set for Wednesday afternoon

Skyhawk basketball fans will get the opportunity to meet new men’s basketball coach Ryan Ridder Wednesday.

A meet-and-greet reception for the new head coach will be Wednesday from noon until 1:30 on the Champions Club third-floor level of the Hardy Graham Stadium press box.

The public is invited to attend and required to follow mask/social distancing guidelines.

Skyhawk fans will get their first chance to welcome Coach Ridder, who will be in attendance alongside his wife Jen and daughters Brixton and Remi.

Ridder was named the 12th head coach in UT Martin men’s basketball history on March 30. He joins the Skyhawks after eight highly successful seasons as a head coach at Bethune-Cookman University (2017-21) and Daytona State College (2013-17).

The 36-year-old Lexington, Kentucky native was named the 2018 Joe B. Hall Award winner for the nation’s top first-year Division I head coach.

Overall, Ridder has a 143-73 record as a collegiate head coach, including a 59-25 mark against conference opponents.