The Weakley County Public Safety Committee meets Tuesday morning to likely vote on the county’s ambulance service.

After a two hour meeting to hear the three vendors’ presentations Monday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd, no vote was taken by the committee.

Committee members Eric Owen, James Roy Pope, Scott Fortner, David Bell, David Hawks, and Chairman Jack Vincent will discuss Tuesday morning whether to award the county’s ambulance service contract to Baptist Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service, or West Tennessee Healthcare.

The Public Safety Committee will meet at 9:00 Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Board of Education/Department of Finance Building in Dresden.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...