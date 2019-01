The Weakley County Public Safety Committee okayed a resolution Monday morning authorizing budget amendments to help pay for bullet-proof benches in the courthouse.

County Mayor Jake Bynum told the Committee about the project.

With the grant, the county is only paying ten-percent on the bullet-proofing project.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee will take up the amendment tomorrow meeting when it meets, before the amendment goes before the full Weakley County Commission next Monday night.