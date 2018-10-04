The Weakley County Public Safety Committee will have at least two public meetings to discuss bids for an ambulance service for the county.

In a committee meeting Wednesday morning, County Mayor Jake Bynum proposed meeting at a more convenient time for the public, suggesting that a late afternoon meeting around 5:30 would be better for most citizens than the usual 9am meeting time the committee typically convenes.

After Vice-Chairman David Hawks suggested three meetings to discuss the bids, Committee Chairman Jack Vincent suggested maybe two would be enough, adding that if the committee needed a third, they could schedule one at that time.

Mayor Bynum and Finance Director John Liggett said they will check schedules to see if the first public meeting can be moved up from November 8th and will announce when and where that meeting will be held.

Baptist Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service, and West Tennessee Healthcare have submitted their bids to provide ambulance service to Weakley County, with all three including four ambulances for the county in their bids.

