The Weakley County Public Safety Committee votes Tuesday morning at 9:00 on the county’s ambulance service contract.

The committee, which consists of Eric Owen, James Roy Pope, Scott Fortner, David Bell, David Hawks, and Chairman Jack Vincent will vote this morning whether to award the county’s ambulance service contract to Baptist Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service, or West Tennessee Healthcare.

The meeting will take place in the conference room of the Board of Education/Department of Finance Building in Dresden and is open to the public.

