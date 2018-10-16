The Weakley County Public Safety Committee will meet at a special time later this month to give the public a chance to hear from the providers bidding for ambulance services in Weakley County.

The meeting will be Monday, October 29th at 5:30 in the conference room at the Weakley County Department of Finance building in Dresden.

County Mayor Jake Bynum says the meeting is a chance for committee members, commissioners, and the public to gain more information on the service providers.

Mayor Bynum addressed the members of the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Monday about the importance of attending the meeting on the 29th.

Baptist Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service, and West Tennessee Healthcare are the three vendors bidding to provide ambulance service to Weakley County.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...