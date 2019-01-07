The Weakley County Public Safety and Pubic Works Committees meet Monday morning.

Beginning at 9:00, the Public Safety Committee will meet to discuss a resolution authorizing amendments to the General Fund Budget to finance bullet-proofing the benches in the Weakley County Courthouse.

At 10:00, the Public Works Committee will meet to discuss a resolution authorizing a general maintenance agreement between the county and TDOT relative to Highway Safety Improvement funds.

The committee will also hear road and bridge updates from Road Supervisor Charles Ross and discuss potential building renovations for the Highway Department building.

The Public Safety Committee will meet in the Department of Finance conference room at 9:00, and the Public Works Committee will meet at the Highway Department at 10:00.