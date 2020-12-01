Republic Services will continue to provide sanitation service to Weakley County after the Public Works Committee voted to keep the company’s services.

With the current waste services contract expiring on December 31st, the committee met Tuesday morning to discuss bids from Republic Services and Red River Waste Solutions, with Republic’s bid the lower of the two.

Committee members Roger Donaldson, Dennis Doster, Beth VanCleave, and Jimmy Westbrook voted in favor of keeping Republic as the county’s waste service provider, while committee members Colton Nanney and Larry Taylor were absent.