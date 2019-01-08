The Weakley County Public Works Committee is looking at a plan to renovate county’s Highway Department facilities.

Meeting Monday with TLM Associates’ Jerry Hartsfield and Henson Construction’s Cary Henson, the committee was shown renovation plans for the building.

The proposed total cost of the project is just over $3.25 million dollars.

Henson says the project would be done is six phases, over 15 to 18 months.

The current Highway Department building is over 40 years old, and has had little work done to the facility other than necessary repairs.

No action was taken on the project, with the committee set to further discuss the potential project again next month.