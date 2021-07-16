July 16, 2021
Public Works Committee discusses trash pickup issues

Recent issues with rural trash pick-up were addressed yesterday by the Weakley County Public Works Committee.

Chad Brown, a representative with Republic Services, told the committee that he believes those issues have been resolved.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum explained why the county issued a franchise with Republic Services.

Brown also said that Republic Services would be updating its contact list to better relay information to customers on delays or other issues.

