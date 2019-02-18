The Weakley County Public Works Committee meets Tuesday morning at to look at revised plans to renovate the county’s Highway Department building.

Last month, the committee was shown plans by TLM Associates’ Jerry Hartsfield and Henson Construction’s Cary Henson.

The proposed budget for the project presented last month was just over $3.25 million dollars.

A revised budget for the plans will be presented during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The current Highway Department building is over 40 years old, and has had little work done to the facility other than necessary repairs.

Tuesday morning’s Public Works Committee meeting is at 10:00 in the Weakley County Department of Finance Conference Room.