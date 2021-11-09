Public Works Committees votes on new highway department equipment, new personnel

The Weakley County Highway Department is a step closer to getting new equipment as well as a new mechanic to work on the equipment following a vote Monday by the Public Works Committee.

The cost of the new equipment is around $375,000 dollars.

Committee Chairman Dennis Doster went over the proposed equipment with the rest of the committee yesterday.

(AUDIO)

The committee also discussed a request from Road Supervisor Charles Ross for a new mechanic for the department.

The Public Works Committee agreed on the items which now go to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee before the full County Commission meets on November 15th.