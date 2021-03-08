Public Works Director Addresses Repairs to Union City Streets

Street conditions in Union City have become an issue following the effects of the recent winter storms.

The frozen precipitation of freezing rain, sleet and snow, coupled with temperatures near zero, caused numerous potholes to form at many locations.

During a recent City Council meeting, Public Works Director Jason Moss updated board members on the efforts to repair the damage.(AUDIO)

Moss said permanent fixture of the potholes will take place, when the asphalt plants reopen for their summer business season.