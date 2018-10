A Union City Public Works employee has been honored for his commitment of service to his job.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Public Works Director Steve Ladd spoke to the board about employee Thomas Nettles.

Ladd said he was pleased to announce that Nettles has now been recognized, and awarded, for his dedication.

Ladd said Nettles has been with Public Works for about six years and is part of the street department.

