The Lake County Falcons are on the search for a new head football coach after seven-year coach Josh Puckett accepted a new position as head coach of Shelbyville Central High School in Bedford County.

Coach Puckett accepts this position after seven seasons coaching the Falcons and a (61-26) record, going (13-4) in the playoffs.

Coach Puckett led Lake County to two-straight semifinal appearances in the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, followed by a (15-0) record and state championship run in 2019. Lake County had not won a state championship since the 1980 and ’85 seasons.

As for the Golden Eagles, Shelbyville had an (11-2) record in Class 5-A last season, losing to Summit in the quarterfinals.

Lake County assistant coach Hunter Short will be joining Coach Puckett in the move to Shelbyville.