Two longtime members of the Obion County Commission have again been chosen to lead the board.

Commissioners Ralph Puckett, of South Fulton, and Alan Nohsey, of Union City, were elected to serve as Chairman and Chairman Pro-tem for another term.

During the latest County Commission meeting, Puckett and Nohsey were unanimously voted in as the Chairman and Chairman Pro-Tem respectively.

Each began serving in the position 26 years ago, when first elected by the board during a meeting on September 19th of 1994.

County Mayor Benny McGuire said Puckett is thought to be the longest serving Commission Chairman in the state of Tennessee.