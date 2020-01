Hickman County Emergency Management reports a semi-tractor trailor crash is blocking the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway.

The crash is at the 3-mile marker near the Hickman-Fulton County Line.

The semi-truck, which was loaded with dog food, is blocking both southbound lanes.

Southbound Purchase Parkway traffic is being routed off at the Wingo exit, to follow U.S. 45 southbound to return to the parkway at the Fulton Exit.

Estimated duration is 2 to 3 hours.