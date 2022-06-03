Purchase Parkway Ramp in Fulton Now Open

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened the southbound Exit Zero entry ramp, on the Purchase Parkway at Fulton.

The Purchase Parkway Fulton ramp carries traffic from KY 166/Middle Road at Fulton, to the southbound lanes of the parkway via KY 2537 heading into Tennessee.

A contractor working with the Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew, completed repairs to the ramp this week.

The repair included paving a new driving surface to provide a smoother connection to the Parkway.

During their work, the contract crew also placed a new asphalt cap on a culvert on Fairview Avenue, which has also returned to normal traffic flow.