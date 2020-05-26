One person is in custody while another remains at-large after a pursuit in Dresden ended in the east side of Martin.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says early Tuesday afternoon, two officers saw a potential drug deal in progress in front of a Dresden convenience store, and a check on the plates came back as a stolen vehicle.

Howe says when officers approached the scene, the driver of the vehicle drove off, prompting a pursuit, which ended for public safety reasons.

One subject was apprehended after the two abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the east side of Martin.

Chief Howe says officers know who the other subject is and are working leads to locate the suspect.

Howe says the subject is not considered dangerous.

The THP, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin Police Department assisted in the search.