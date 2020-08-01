A Puryear man is facing murder and other charges in the death of his wife following a joint investigation by the TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says 74-year-old James Edward Caddell was arrested and charged Friday night in the death of his wife, 68-year-old Stella Duncan Caddell, whose body was found Friday afternoon at her home on Duncan Lane in Puryear.

James Caddell is charged with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

He’s being held in the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond.