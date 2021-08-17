Putnam County man indicted on 30 counts of exploitation, statutory rape

A Putnam County man is facing multiple sex charges following a TBI investigation.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 26-year-old Dylan Ray Martin, of Bloomington Springs, was arrested Tuesday following a 30 count indictment by the Jackson County Grand Jury.

Niland says in June 2020, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating a complaint of a male having inappropriate sexual contact with minors. During the course of the investigation, agents learned Martin was responsible for having sexual interactions with three juveniles, from 2016 through 2019.

On Monday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Martin with the following violations: two counts Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, 12 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts Statutory Rape, one count Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 12 counts Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count Aggravated Statutory Rape.

Martin was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.