Qualifying over for local elections
The qualifying deadline has passed for local elections with eight contested races and 22 uncontested races in Weakley County.
In contested races, Colin Johnson, Adam Nelson, and Rusty Young are running for 27th District Attorney General.
For Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk, Jennifer Killebrew will challenge Incumbent Courtney McMinn.
Eric Owen, Wade Cook, and Marcus Hopper are running for two positions for District 2 County Commissioner.
Gary Eddings, John Robert Freeman, and Shaila Stewart are running for two spots for District 4 County Commissioner.
In District 6, Tim Allen, David Bell, and Brian Donavant are running for two seats for County Commissioner and David Hawks, Billy Hazlewood, and Barry Tuck are running for two seats for District 7 Commissioner.
With Charles Ross retiring, there’ll be a new Weakley County Road Supervisor with Jeff Cosby and Terry Odle running for the position.
And longtime Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson is retiring, with David Andrews, Scott Watkins, Derek Coble, and Terry McDade running for the sheriff’s position.
All other positions on the ballot are uncontested.
Those positions include:
- County Mayor Jake Bynum
- County Clerk Kim Hughey
- Trustee Marci Floyd
- Register of Deeds April Wright Jones
- Chancellor Mike Maloan
- Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham
- General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore
- Juvenile Court Judge Jim Bradberry
- Public Defender William Kenneth Randolph
- District 1 County Commissioners Dennis Doster and Bobby Dunlap
- District 3 County Commissioners James Roy Pope and Greg Usery
- District 5 County Commissioners Larry Kelly and Larry Taylor
- District 8 County Commissioners Jack Vincent and Roger Donaldson
- District 9 County Commissioners Jimmy Westbrook and James Washburn
- School Board District 2: Beau Atkins
- School Board District 4: Martin Hamlin
- School Board District 5 (unexpired term): Wendell Cates
- School Board District 6: Steve Vantrease
- School Board District 8: John Hatler
- District 2 Constable Richard Black
- District 3 Constable Tony Trimble
- District 4 Constable Michael Beal
- District 5 Constable David Smith
- District 6 Constable John Cook
- District 7 Constable Freddie Brasfield
- District 8 Constable Scott Norris
- District 9 Constable Brandon Odle for District 9 Constable
The deadline for candidates to withdraw is February 24th at noon.