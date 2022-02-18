Qualifying over for local elections

The qualifying deadline has passed for local elections with eight contested races and 22 uncontested races in Weakley County.

In contested races, Colin Johnson, Adam Nelson, and Rusty Young are running for 27th District Attorney General.

For Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk, Jennifer Killebrew will challenge Incumbent Courtney McMinn.

Eric Owen, Wade Cook, and Marcus Hopper are running for two positions for District 2 County Commissioner.

Gary Eddings, John Robert Freeman, and Shaila Stewart are running for two spots for District 4 County Commissioner.

In District 6, Tim Allen, David Bell, and Brian Donavant are running for two seats for County Commissioner and David Hawks, Billy Hazlewood, and Barry Tuck are running for two seats for District 7 Commissioner.

With Charles Ross retiring, there’ll be a new Weakley County Road Supervisor with Jeff Cosby and Terry Odle running for the position.

And longtime Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson is retiring, with David Andrews, Scott Watkins, Derek Coble, and Terry McDade running for the sheriff’s position.

All other positions on the ballot are uncontested.

Those positions include:

County Mayor Jake Bynum

County Clerk Kim Hughey

Trustee Marci Floyd

Register of Deeds April Wright Jones

Chancellor Mike Maloan

Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham

General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore

Juvenile Court Judge Jim Bradberry

Public Defender William Kenneth Randolph

District 1 County Commissioners Dennis Doster and Bobby Dunlap

District 3 County Commissioners James Roy Pope and Greg Usery

District 5 County Commissioners Larry Kelly and Larry Taylor

District 8 County Commissioners Jack Vincent and Roger Donaldson

District 9 County Commissioners Jimmy Westbrook and James Washburn

School Board District 2: Beau Atkins

School Board District 4: Martin Hamlin

School Board District 5 (unexpired term): Wendell Cates

School Board District 6: Steve Vantrease

School Board District 8: John Hatler

District 2 Constable Richard Black

District 3 Constable Tony Trimble

District 4 Constable Michael Beal

District 5 Constable David Smith

District 6 Constable John Cook

District 7 Constable Freddie Brasfield

District 8 Constable Scott Norris

District 9 Constable Brandon Odle for District 9 Constable

The deadline for candidates to withdraw is February 24th at noon.