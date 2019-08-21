Four pageant queens were crowned at the Obion County Fair on Tuesday night.

In the Tiny Miss pageant, the queen was 3-year old Teagan Ann Morris, of South Fulton.

In the Petite Miss pageant, 5-year old Carlisle Rose Peery, of Union City, won the crown.

Seven-year-old Kaylee Brooke Roney, of Union City, was named queen in the Little Miss pageant, and 8-year old Averi Faith Riley, of Union City, captured the crown in the Young Miss pageant.

At the fair closing last night, McKayla Giffin was the winner of $1,000 cash, with Linda Rhamey winning the Pick-Tennessee Basket.

In the drawing for the new John Deere riding mower, James Rhamey was the winner.