Questions were raised at Monday’s Obion County Commission meeting pertaining to the vote made for an interim-State Representative for District-77.

During the resumption of a suspended meeting on September 6th by the Commission, a motion and second was made to appoint Casey Hood, of Obion, to fill the position.

This motion quickly drew a voice vote that was listed at 15-for and 3-against.

During a motion Monday to approve the minutes of the meeting, Commissioner Jim Bondurant questioned the actions of the board.

Bondurant said he felt other potential candidates could have been nominated for discussion.

County Attorney Steve Conley was asked to clarify the vote and the minutes that were recorded.

Following the County Attorney’s explanation, board members unanimously approved the minutes of the September 6th meeting.