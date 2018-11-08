An Obion County Commissioner questioned Obion County’s Director of School’s this week, over the safety of canine searches.

During a Budget Committee meeting, Commissioner Ricky Boyd said he had received calls concerning a Texas company performing searches at the schools.

During the meeting, Boyd questioned Dr. Leah Watkins about the Texas K-9 company Enter-Quest, and liability issues if a child was bitten.

Boyd also asked why school board members felt the need to go outside the local Sheriff’s Department, and use a private source for drug detection.

Dr. Watkins informed the board members that two K-9 searches have been performed this year in the school system.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...