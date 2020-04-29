Lake County Schools announced that 29-year-old Cory Quinn has been named the new head coach of the Lake County Falcons football team.

Quinn becomes the 14th head coach at Lake County after a stint as the offensive coordinator at Alcovy High School in Covington, Georgia, where the offensive production doubled during his tenure. He replaces seven-year coach Josh Puckett who went to Shelbyville Central.

Athletic Director Mike Moore says Quinn has also gained experience from his time at Ole Miss, Ittawamba Community College, and the University of Arkansas-Monticello where he earned his Master’s Degree.

Mr. Moore says Coach Quinn is currently in the process of reaching out to all players and parents over the coming days. Quinn, at the age of 29, is the same age as former coaches David Barger and Josh Puckett when they were hired.