Jockey Jamie Wolfzorn and Murray State’s favorite thoroughbred, Racer 1, are ready to run Thursday night when the Racers kickoff the 2018 season at Roy Stewart Stadium against the Southern Illinois Salukis at 6:00.

The tradition of having a jockey run a racehorse around the track after a MSU touchdown has been enjoyed by thousands of fans since 1976.

Wolzorn, from California, Kentucky, a small town along the Ohio River south of Cincinnati, is the next in a long line of student jockeys that have kept the Murray State tradition going.

The current Racer 1, is actually named Lobo. The horse was purchased by Murray State four years ago. Since 1985, each horse that has run at Racer Football has held the name.

The first horse to run in 1976 was Violet Cactus, a beautiful gray mare. She is buried just inside northwest wall at Stewart Stadium. A plaque on the stadium wall tells the story of the first Racer 1.

Racer 1 usually arrives at the stadium inside two hours from kickoff and fans are welcome to come down to field level to get close to Racer 1 and even take a photo as time allows.

The Racers have five home games in 2018. After the SIU game Thursday, the Racers host UT Martin for the OVC opener (Sept. 29) on MSU Family Weekend. Tennessee State comes to town (Oct. 13) when the Racers recognize former head coach Frank Beamer and honor home for his recent induction into the National College Football Hall of Fame. Homecoming finds Jacksonville State coming to Murray State (Oct. 27) NS Southeast Missouri visits for the final home game of the season (Nov. 10).

