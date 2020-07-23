Murray State University is extending the season ticket renewal due date to Monday, August 24th.

Fans may contact the MSU ticket office at (270) 809-3000.

In-person purchases at the CFSB Center ticket office are available beginning Thursday, August 3rd. The ticket office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Season ticket holders automatically become Racer Club members, with access to exclusive parking, annual gifts and Junior Racer Club membership. Additionally, becoming football & basketball season ticket holders, and subsequent Racer Club membership, elevates individual account point totals and rankings within the Racer Club Priority Point System.

The Racer Club Priority Point System is utilized to reward support of Racer Athletics and establish priority access to post-season tickets and other special events.