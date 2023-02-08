Racers fall to Drake at home

The Murray State Racers dropped a 92-68 defeat to the Drake Bulldogs at the CFSB Center in Murray Tuesday night.

Brian Moore, Jr. led the Racers with 17 points, while Jamari Smith added 11. DJ Burns hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, while JaCobi Wood made six assists.

The Racers were down early 18-3, but rallied with a 10-0 run to cut the Bulldog’s lead to 10 points with 2:41 left in the half on a Wood drive to the basket. That’s as close as MSU could get and trailed 55-39 at the halftime intermission.

The Racers (13-12) fell to 8-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they hit the road for a Saturday game against the Bradley Braves.

The 1:00 tip happens at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois.