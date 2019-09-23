The Murray State Racers accounted for over 500 yards of total offense en route to a 59-7 win over Morehead State Saturday in front of almost 12,000 fans in attendance.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Preston Rice was 17-for-24 passing for 214 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions on the day, while also rushing for 86 yards. The quarterback also caught a 12-yard score from Jared McCray in the third quarter.

Murray State’s defense forced five turnovers, and held the Eagles to less than 250 yards of total offense with less than 100 yards rushing.

The Racers will open OVC play on the road this Saturday in Martin, as the Racers play at UT Martin with kickoff set for 6:00. Airtime will begin at 5:30 on WCMT.