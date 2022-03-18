March 18, 2022
Racers win in overtime thriller to advance to NCAA Tournament second round

The Murray State Racers (31-2) pushed the nation’s best winning streak to 21 with a 92-87 overtime win over the San Francisco Dons Thursday night at the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

The Racers’ fifth all-time win in the NCAA Tournament pushes them into a second-round game Saturday night against Saint Peter’s who upset Kentucky in overtime 85-79. Tip time is 6:45 as the Racers, the No. 7 seed, take on Saint Peters, the No. 15 seed.

Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams each scored 18 points to lead five Racers in double-figures including Tevin Brown with 17 points, 15 points from Justice Hill and 12 from Jordan Skipper-Brown who made it a double-double with 10 rebounds in only 17 minutes on the floor.

