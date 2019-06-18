Although no official paperwork has been delivered as of Monday, Obion County Attorney Steve Conley says the county has been sued in connection with alleged racial discrimination.

The lawsuit stems from allegations at the Highway Department, where a family member of seven year employee Norman DeAndre Adams first publicly reported the abuse in June of 2018.

Conley addressed Obion County Commissioners on Monday morning, citing a report last week in the Union City Daily Messenger.

Conley said the lawsuit was seeking $900,000, plus attorney fees, and will be handled for the county by the Jackson law firm of Pentecost, Glenn and Mauldin.

The allegations surfaced when Adams reportedly found a four page racist document at the Highway Department, which was titled as an owners manual for African-Americans.

At the time the allegations became public, Adams attorney Kathy Laizure of Memphis, said he had been the subject of racial treatment for years.

During the meeting, Conley told the board that investigations by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission were still ongoing at the Highway Department.