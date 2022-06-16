RaeKar to begin garbage pickup July 1st in Martin, Greenfield, Bradford, and Kenton

Citizens in Martin, Greenfield, Bradford, and Kenton will have a new garbage pickup service starting July 1st.

RaeKar Consolidated is based out of Waynesboro and is expanding its services to Northwest Tennessee.

RaeKar Vice President Tommy Legins tells Thunderbolt Radio News about RaeKar…

(AUDIO)

Legins describes how the garbage pickup will work.

(AUDIO)

Legins says the RaeKar garbage carts will hold quite a bit of waste.

(AUDIO)

RaeKar is replacing Republic Services in Martin and Waste Management in Greenfield.