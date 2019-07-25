The opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to hunt elk in Tennessee will end on August 2nd.

Participants in the raffle will have the opportunity to win the final elk tag permit, for the October rifle hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

The raffled tag is being made available by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

For the chance to win the elk hunt this season, individuals may purchase a single ticket for $20, three tickets for $50 or 10 tickets for $100.

Along with the raffle winner will be four additional hunters, who will be selected for a permit by a computer drawing.

Winners for this years hunt will be announced at the Wildlife Commissions August 16th meeting in Greeeville.