The Tennessee Soybean Festival performances for Saturday night featuring Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy and Big and Rich along with all other activities have been canceled because of rain.

Chairman David Belote has announced that persons who purchased tickets for tonight‘s concert by credit card will be refunded electronically. Persons who bought tickets with cash may receive their refunds at Martin City Hall Monday through Friday 9 AM till 4 PM.

Approximately 4 inches of rain has fallen forcing the cancellation of tonight‘s performances.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige thanked everyone for their attendance at this year‘s festival and commended all staff and auxiliary personnel for their extraordinary work in making this 25th anniversary and overwhelming success despite tonight heavy rainfall.

John Rich, of Big & Rich, expressed his sadness of having the rain force the cancellation of their show to Thunderbolt Radio and missing out on playing in front of his boyhood home town saying he “hopes to be able to make a trip back to Martin in the future.”

