Agricultural producers have reported the inability to plant crops on more than 19.4 million acres, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This marks the most prevented planting acres since the USDA’s Farm Service Agency began releasing the report in 2007.

The number of unplanted acres is also 17.5 million acres more than reported at this time last year.

Of the unplanted acres, more than 73-percent were in twelve Midwestern states, where heavy rainfall and flooding hampered corn, soybeans and wheat planting.

The USDA is now supporting the planting of cover crops on fields where farmers were not able to plant this season.

This planting will be a benefit in preventing soil erosion, protecting water quality and boosting soil health.

The latest report showed producers have planted just over 2.7-million acres of cover crops so far this year.