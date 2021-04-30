Rainfall Amounts High for First Four Months of the Year

A wet pattern in the local area has pushed rainfall amounts well over the normal average.

Local weather watcher Brent Callicott told Thunderbolt News the precipitation numbers are pretty impressive for the first four months.(AUDIO)

Callicott said the past three years have produced a considerable amount of rain around the area.(AUDIO)

The beginning of May appears it will follow the wet trend, as current forecasts call for chances of rain on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.