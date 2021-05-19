May 19, 2021
Raises Coming for Tennessee Probation and Parole Employees

Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole Officers are getting a raise in pay.

Commissioner Tony Parker announced on Wednesday that well-deserved salary increases will take place on July 1st.

The investment of 7.5-percent will provide a significant increase to new staff, while boosting the rate of pay for current members.

The increase was originally proposed in 2019 by Governor Lee and the General Assembly, but COVID-19 caused delays in approval.

Commissioner Parker said Probation and Parole staff members supervise more than 70,000 people under correctional control.

