May 26, 2022
Ralph Puckett Honored for Longtime Service by County Commissioners Association

Obion County Commission Chairman Ralph Puckett, of South Fulton, has been honored for his longtime contribution of service.

During the Tennessee County Commissioners Association Convention on Wednesday, Puckett was recognized with a plaque for over 50 years of service.

The County Commissioners Association has also voted to establish the “Ralph Puckett Award”, which will be presented across the three districts of the state in recognition for longevity and outstanding service.

A photo of Puckett receiving his plaque, during the convention in Gatlinburg, has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

