The Obion County Commission has again named Ralph Puckett, of South Fulton, as their board Chairman.

By a unanimous vote on Monday morning, Puckett retained his chair, and expressed his appreciation to fellow board members.

Puckett has served as the Obion County Chairman for over 25 years, and is thought to be the longest serving County Commissioner in Tennessee with 52 years of service.

Following his election as the Chairman, board members again selected and approved Allen Nohsey as the Chairman Pro-Tem.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...