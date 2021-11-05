Randall McGowan, longtime Weakley County Sheriff’s investigator, passes away at 65

Former Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan passed away suddenly at his home Thursday in Sharon. He was 65.

McGowan, a Henry County native, retired in February after 26 years with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Captain Marty Plunk, who served alongside McGowan for many years in the Criminal Investigation Department, says McGowan was a man of exemplary character and an excellent law enforcement officer who cared deeply for his community.

Following his retirement, McGowan remained actively involved with “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice,” in which law enforcement officers throughout Weakley County take children who are less fortunate shopping for Christmas.

McGowan recently participated in the annual golf tournament that raises money for the program.

It’s the second loss for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department in the past few weeks.

Deputy Danny Browning passed away in October following a battle with COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements for Randall McGowan will be handled by Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.