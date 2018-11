University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd will spend his first working day on the job at UT-Martin.

Boyd is scheduled to meet with various constituent groups on the campus today.

The UT Board of Trustees appointed Boyd to serve as interim president, after president emeritus Dr. Joe DiPietro announced his retirement earlier this fall.

Boyd will serve for up to 24 months, or until a new president is appointed following an external search.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...