Randy Frazier among 11 joining TSSAA Hall of Fame

Weakley County Director of Schools and former head coach of the Gleason Lady Bulldogs Randy Frazier is among 11 new inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

The 2022 TSSAA Hall of Fame members will be inducted at the annual luncheon at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Two administrators, six coaches, two officials, and one contributor will be inducted that day to join others in the annual gathering of those selected since the process began in 1982.

Those being inducted at this year’s luncheon are:

Steve Chauncy—Administrator from Nashville who has served the TSSAA and its member schools in some capacity for 50 years…he first registered as an official in 1972…served in the Metropolitan Nashville Public School system as an administrator for over 30 years…taught and coached several sports before moving into his role as Principal…most recently served as Executive Principal at Hillwood High School before retiring in 2018…served on the TSSAA Board of Control for 9 years…continues to serve as a TSSAA basketball official

Jackie Parton—Superintendent of Sevier County School System for over 33 years…served at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School as a coach and administrator for 8 years…the gymnasium at Gatlinburg-Pittman and the baseball field at Pigeon Forge High School are named in his honor…served on Governor Haslam’s School Safety Task Force…Prior President of TN Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS)

Ted Anderson—the late Ted Anderson coached in Memphis at Hamilton High School and Frederick Douglass High School for over 40 years…over 500 career basketball coaching victories…his 1991 Hamilton High School team were the boys state champions…he served as athletic director for nearly 40 years and assisted the principal at both Hamilton and Frederick Douglass high schools for 32 years…retired in 2016

Jim Brown—Longtime girls basketball coach at Jackson Co. High School…began coaching the Lady Blue Devils in 1992…became athletic director at Jackson Co. High School in 2003…over 600 coaching victories…7 TSSAA state championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2013)…4 state runner-up titles…13 state tournament appearances

Bob Chambers—Began his career as an assistant basketball coach at Elizabethton High School under fellow TSSAA Hall of Famer John Treadway…coached at Lynn View, Sullivan East, and Tennessee high schools…his Tennessee High School teams made three sub-state appearances and one trip to the state tournament…coached baseball for three years at Lynn View…head basketball at Sullivan East from 1968 until 1970 and Tennessee High School from 1970 – 1979…served as assistant basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1981 until 1983

Randy Frazier—Head girls basketball coach for over 20 years at Gleason High School and Junior High School…served as Principal at Gleason for 14 years…over 600 career victories…9 state tournament appearances…3 TSSAA state championships (1992, 1999, 2007)…1 state runner-up finish…Director of Weakley Co. Schools since 2009…gymnasium floor at Gleason High School named in his honor…currently serves on the TSSAA Legislative Council as an Ex Officio member representing TOSS

Glenn Tackett— Basketball and golf coach for over 40 years, the majority of that tenure in West Tennessee…had stints at Whiteville, Munford, Dyersburg, Covington, Humboldt, and USJ before coming to Franklin Road Academy in 2001…compiled over 500 career victories in 28 years as head basketball coach…his FRA golf teams captured 4 TSSAA state titles and 3 runner-up finishes…retired in 2014

Sharon Watson—Coached volleyball at Briarcrest Christian School for 22 years…76% winning percentage with a career record of 554-178…her teams made 13 trips to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament…her Briarcrest teams were 4-time TSSAA state champions (1981, 1987, 1989, 1990)…inducted into Briarcrest Hall of Fame in 2005…served as the principal at Briarcrest Christian Middle School…retired in 2016

Bill Marbet—TSSAA football official for nearly 50 years…supervisor and assigning officer for the Central Tennessee Football Officials Association (CTNFOA)…worked multiple football playoff contests, including 15 semifinal rounds…worked 4 TSSAA state championship games (1990, 1998, 2005, 2007)…worked multiple all-star games including the KY/TN and East-West all-star contests…Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association executive director for nearly 20 years…serves on the TSSAA Board of Control and Legislative Council as an Ex Officio member representing TACA…

Junior Moree—Began his work as a TSSAA official for football and baseball in 1979…has officiated numerous football playoff games and two state football championships…he has worked a number of baseball postseason contests, including four state championship games…he umpired baseball at the collegiate level for 30 years and served five years as an assignor and evaluator in the Southeastern Conference…became supervisor of the Tri-County Football Officials Association in 2001 and still serves in that role today…TSSAA appointed him as one of only three football officials to evaluate state championship games in 2013, a position he continues to hold

Mike Keith—best known as “The Voice of the Titans”…has been the Titans Radio announcer for nearly 25 years…instrumental in forming the partnership with TSSAA as the title sponsor for its “Mr. Football” awards …Mike serves as the emcee at the Mr. Football event each year…has broadcast multiple events for TSSAA at its state championships including football, basketball, baseball, and wrestling…recorded public address announcements custom-made for each school in the state to be used as a welcome and a reminder of positive sportsmanship

The luncheon is to not only honor the new inductees and their families, but to honor all past inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 14. You may purchase the tickets at $35.00 each by visiting our website (tssaa.org). Please print off the ticket form and mail it to our office along with a check or money order. All ticket orders will be available for pick-up on the day of the luncheon. There will be NO ticket sales at the door.