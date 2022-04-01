Randy Frazier TSSAA Hall of Fame induction Saturday

Weakley County Director of Schools and former head coach of the Gleason Lady Bulldogs Randy Frazier, and 11 others, will be inducted Saturday into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Mr. Frazier was the head girls’ basketball coach for over 20 years at Gleason High School and Junior High School and served as Principal at Gleason for 14 years.

In his coaching career, Frazier had over 600 career victories; nine state tournament appearances; three TSSAA state championships (1992, 1999, 2007); and one state runner-up finish.

UT Martin women’s basketball assistant coach Willie Trevathan tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Coach Trevathan says Mr. Frazier set the bar high for Weakley County girls’ basketball.

The gymnasium floor at Gleason High School is named in Frazier’s honor.

Mr. Frazier has been Director of Weakley County Schools since 2009.

Saturday’s TSSAA Hall of Fame induction is being held at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.