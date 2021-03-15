March 16, 2021
Rapper Foogiano arrested in Memphis after being on the run for months

U.S. Marshals in Tennessee have arrested a Georgia rapper who was wanted for nearly three months after violating his probation by melting off his court-ordered ankle monitor.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Monday that Memphis police said Kwame Khalil Brown was arrested by a U.S. Marshal’s task force Thursday on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The 27-year-old Atlanta-based rapper goes by the name Foogiano and is represented by Gucci Mane.

The two are also involved in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a South Carolina nightclub where Brown was performing.

In this case, Brown was wanted for a probation violation stemming from an unrelated firearm charge.

