A rare event can be witnessed in the sky tonight for the first time in almost 800 years.

The two largest planets in the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will align to create what’s sometimes referred to as the “Christmas Star” or the “Star of Bethlehem”.

When the planets line up in the southwest sky, it will appear to form a double planet that has not been seen since the Middle Ages.

Officials at NASA are reporting the best time to see the event will be from 5:00 until 7:00 in the Central time zone.

Reports say a telescope or binoculars will not be needed to see tonight’s “Christmas Star”, but both can enhance the view.

Reports say the “Christmas Star” will not be available again in the sky until March of 2080.