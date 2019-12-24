The National Weather Service in Paducah says local residents will experience a rare Christmas temperature on Wednesday.

Since 1937, the Weather Service says temperatures have reached above 60-degrees only five times, with this Christmas forecast to be the sixth.

The record high during the 82-year period came in 2016, when Paducah’s Barkley Regional Airport recorded a high of 71-degrees.

This record came after the Weather Service recorded a high of 63-degrees in 1971.

The coldest temperature experienced in the area for Christmas came in 2004, when the thermometer dipped to eight-below-zero, with a five-below-zero reading in 1983.

Paducah Weather officials also indicated the biggest snow for Chrismas Day was in 2004, when nine-inches was measured at the airport.

Current forecasts for Christmas Day still show daytime times near the mid 60’s.