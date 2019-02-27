Thursday is Rare Disease Day in the U.S., but the day is more than just one day for those who live with one of 7,000 known rare diseases.

For the past four years, Joe Lofaro, of Martin, has lived with an extremely rare disease known as Erdheim Chester Disease, or ECD. The World Health Organization has recently classified the disease as a type of blood cancer.

There are only a thousand people in the world living with ECD, and only 222 in the United States.

Lofaro says one of the reasons why ECD is so rare is the effect it has on all the major organs of the body.

Lofaro is an active advocate for ECD awareness, including organizing an ECD Awareness 5K and One Mile Fun Run on March 16 at the Martin Recreational Complex.

As for Thursday’s Rare Disease Day, Lofaro says there’s a simple way to take part.

This is the tenth anniversary of Rare Disease Day in the U.S., and people are encouraged to use the hashtag “Rare Disease Day” on social media, showing their support for friends or family living with a rare disease.