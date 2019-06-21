Only three people in the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with the ultra-rare disease known as Erdheim Chester Disease, and tonight, those three people will unite to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society at the Carroll County Relay for Life.

According to the Erdheim Chester Disease Global Alliance, only 1,000 people in the world have been diagnosed with ECD.

The three ECD patients, Melina Brown, of Nashville; Teri King, of McKenzie; and Joe Lofaro, of Martin, will be participating in the Carroll County Relay for Life at the Huntingdon Civic Center.

ECD is an extremely rare type of cancer.

Opening ceremonies are set for 5:00 and the Relay will end at 10:00.

Numerous teams will also partipate in the event to raise money for ACS.